COVID-19 Daily: Negative Diagnostic Tests, Whistleblower Complaint

MAY 16, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Negative Diagnostic Test Results

The diagnostic tests available today for COVID-19 are so new that it's unclear how reliable they are, Medscape Medical News reports, which means clinicians need to use their judgment particularly when interpreting negative results. False negative rates in published studies range from 3% to 66% in different patient cohorts, and early evidence suggests test accuracy varies widely depending on what part of the body is being tested and at what point in the disease course testing occurs, among other factors.

"How we treat patients is going to depend on understanding this concept," said one expert. "It isn't one number. It's actually much more complicated and very nuanced." If clinicians don't understand that, he added, "We're really going to make mistakes about how to use all these negative tests."

John Ioannidis Responds to His Critics

The influential scientist John Ioannidis, MD, a professor of medicine, epidemiology, and population health at Stanford University, is known for his work exposing research flaws and calls for rigorous evaluation of scientific evidence. But more recently, he's been the subject of criticism for a study he coauthored estimating the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Santa Clara County, California.

In an interview with Undark, Ioannidis responded to some of the criticisms of the initial study and the revision, both of which were posted on a preprint server and have not been peer reviewed. "I'm just a scientist," he said. "I have no political party affiliation and absolutely no interest to turn this into a political debate, or to have a political agenda supported."

The Undark interview is unlikely to settle the issue.

Whistleblower Complaint About Santa Clara Study

New allegations suggest Ioannidis and coauthors disregarded warnings from two colleagues about the accuracy of the tests they used for the study and failed to disclose relevant funding sources, according to a BuzzFeed News report on an anonymous whistleblower complaint submitted to Stanford's research compliance office.