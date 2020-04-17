America's Prisons Are Breeding Grounds for COVID

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Jails and prisons are hotbeds for the spread of COVID-19, endangering both the inmates held within as well as the wider community, public health experts warn.

The highly infectious virus easily passes from person to person, and prison conditions -- overcrowding with poor ventilation and shared living quarters -- make it even more likely that a COVID-19 outbreak can occur, said Dr. Alysse Wurcel, infectious diseases liaison for the Massachusetts Sheriff's Association.

"When you find a case in the jail, at that point it is pretty much everywhere," said Wurcel, an assistant professor of community medicine and public health at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston.

Experts say an outbreak inside a correctional facility is also a public health hazard for surrounding communities.

Corrections officers are regularly exposed during an inmate outbreak, and could potentially spread the virus once they leave work, Wurcel said.

In addition, the incarcerated are constantly being jailed and then released, creating a churn that could easily pass infections into the community.

"These are people who live among us. They are us. By ignoring them, we are ignoring our community," said Dr. Sandra Springer, an associate professor at Yale School of Medicine. Both she and Wurcel spoke in a May 12 media briefing from the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

About 7.3 million people are incarcerated every year in some form in the United States, according to a report published last month in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

The risk of infecting others outside the walls is such that some choose to remain imprisoned, Wurcel said.

"I've had people in jail or prison who decided to stay and self-quarantine because they're concerned about going home with their family member who may be on chemotherapy," she said. "They decide to stay the extra time in jail or prison so they don't expose their loved ones."

Prisoners don't have the ability to effectively distance themselves from others, Wurcel added. They often are held in dorm-like settings with bunk beds, eat communal meals, take showers together and go outside in groups for recreation.