More USS Roosevelt Sailors Test Positive Again

Eight more sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for the coronavirus again, according to The Associated Press. That means 13 now seem to have COVID-19 a second time while working on the ship.

All of these sailors went through 2 weeks of quarantine and isolation and tested negative twice over a couple of days before working again.

On Friday, the Navy said that five sailors tested positive a second time. On Saturday, a Navy official, who requested anonymity, said that eight more tested positive.

Officials discovered the outbreak on the aircraft carrier in March and stopped in Guam. More than 1,000 crew tested positive, and 4,000 of the 4,800 crew members went to shore for quarantine and isolation. In late April, hundreds of sailors returned to the ship in waves to get ready to sail again.

But some sailors began showing symptoms again in early May, such as a cough and fever, according to Politico. Others had body aches and headaches.

The 13 sailors have left the ship and are back in isolation on the U.S. Naval Base Guam, officials told the news outlet.