Face Masks at Home Reduce COVID-19 Risk, Study Says

May 28, 2020 -- Are face masks moving from the street into the living room?

A study conducted in China says wearing face masks at home greatly reduces a person’s risk of catching the coronavirus -- a major escalation from the most common advice on the cloth coverings, which is that they should be worn in public when social distancing can’t be practiced.

Researchers interviewed 335 people from 124 families in Beijing between late February and late March about their households during the pandemic. Each family had one confirmed case of coronavirus. The average family had four people, and most families had three generations.

Most person-to-person transmission occurred within households, the study says. Wearing face masks in the same house was 79% effective at curbing transmission, but only before symptoms emerge. Wearing masks really wasn’t protective after the symptoms started.

The daily use of chlorine or ethanol-based disinfectant was 77% effective at curbing transmission in the household.

“This study confirms the highest risk of household transmission being prior to symptom onset, but that precautionary [non-pharmaceutical interventions], such as mask use, disinfection and social distancing in households can prevent COVID-19 transmission during the pandemic,” said a news release from BMJ Global health, the medical journal that published the study.

If the first person to become infected had diarrhea, the risk of passing the virus quadrupled, the study says. Having close daily contact with the first person infected, such as eating meals or watching television together, had an 18-fold increased risk.

Overall, the study supports “universal face mask use, not just in public spaces, but also at home,” the news release said.

Face masks are not universally advocated as a way to combat COVID-19.

The BMJ news release noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) and Public Health England haven’t endorsed the wearing of face masks indoors or outdoors because those groups don’t think there is enough evidence to support the idea. The Chinese researchers undertook their household project to see if face masks made a difference, the news release said.