DVT Clots Strike Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients

By E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- In a small French study, three-quarters of all COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care went on to experience a dangerous blood clot in the leg that can travel to the lungs and potentially cause death.

Known as a DVT, the condition first gained notoriety as so-called "economy class syndrome," when passengers on long-haul flights developed them after sitting still for too long. But the clots can be life-threatening, and the frequency at which they are showing up in COVID-19 patients is cause for alarm, experts say.

The new findings "were quite astonishing," said Dr. Maja Zaric, a U.S. cardiologist who wasn't connected to the French study.

"Sixty-five percent of all admitted patients had evidence of lower extremity DVT upon admission, and two days later that percent increased to 79%," said Zaric, a heart specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

She and the French researchers said the findings lend support to prompt testing of all hospitalized COVID-19 patients for signs of clotting risk, and for the use of blood-thinner medications in patients deemed to be at risk.

One of the unexpected and troubling hallmarks of COVID-19 has been its effect on clotting and the subsequent rise in stroke risk, even among younger patients. According to Zaric, what's driving the increased "stickiness" in blood isn't clear -- it could be a byproduct of an inflammatory "storm" produced by coronavirus infection, or some abnormality in the function of the walls lining blood vessels.

The new research was led by Dr. Tristan Morichau-Beauchant, an intensive care unit (ICU) specialist at the Northern Cardiology Center in Saint-Denis, France. The study focused on 34 consecutive COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care at the center between mid-March and the beginning of April.

All of the patients were given blood thinners upon admission, and doctors also ordered leg ultrasounds, taken at admission and then again 48 hours later.

Blood tests, looking for a key marker of clotting risk called D-dimer, were also taken from each patient.