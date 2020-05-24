Intellectual Disability Raises COVID-19 Death Risk

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- New research is shining a light on a group particularly vulnerable to the new coronavirus: People with an intellectual or developmental disability (IDD), cared for either by family at home or in group homes.

People with these types of disabilities include those with Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other conditions, and the data shows they're significantly more likely to die after contracting COVID-19 than the general public.

According to the database used in the study, the virus claimed the lives of just under 3% of COVID-19 patients between the ages of 18 and 74 who did not have an IDD. But among COVID-19 patients who do have an IDD, that figure rose by half, to 4.5%.

IDD patients under the age of 18 are also more likely to die from COVID-19 than their young non-IDD peers, the study found.

Group homes may be especially hazardous, said one expert unconnected to the new study.

"People with IDD living in residential settings experienced what I would qualify as the 'perfect storm' for COVID-19," said Michelle Ballan. She's associate dean of research in the school of social welfare at Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, N.Y.

"People with IDD frequently rely on hands-on assistance from other people with daily self-care tasks, making social distancing particularly challenging and further increasing risk of disease transmission," Ballan explained.

"Not only are people with IDD who do not live independently at risk," she added, "but their caregivers may also find themselves facing competing obligations: To stay home if they are feeling sick, and to help the individuals who rely on them for daily functioning."

Higher risk in young

The new study was led by Dr. Margaret Turk, a professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at SUNY Upstate Medical University at Syracuse, N.Y. Her team tracked the experience of more than 30,000 COVID-19 patients, including just under 500 who were characterized as having an IDD.

All were diagnosed with COVID-19 at some point between Jan. 20 and May 14, 2020.