COVID, Racism Are Dual Crises for Black Americans

June 10, 2020 -- African Americans were already disproportionately affected by COVID-19, the disease that has swept across the globe in just months.

Then George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.

Even amid a pandemic, the injustice of police brutality and racism has pushed many people to the streets, causing them to jeopardize their health and, possibly, their lives from the coronavirus.

The coronavirus and police brutality -- before and during the protests -- together have a tremendous effect on the mental and physical health of African Americans, experts say. What has been the psychological toll?

Riana Anderson, PhD, an assistant professor of health behavior and health education at the University of Michigan, addressed the stressors that African American communities face on structural, interpersonal, and individual levels.

“Wealth disparities between black communities and others are stark, such that less disposable income and generational wealth diminish the amount of resources that can be effective at combating COVID,” she says.

Among African American youths, Anderson says, the suicide rate is high, and COVID-19 may make it worse.

What is clear is that the coronavirus is more deeply impacting people of color. The overall COVID-19 mortality rate for African Americans is 2.4 times as high as the rate for whites and 2.2 times as high as the rate for Asians and Latinos, according to data from APM Research Lab.

APM studied coronavirus deaths from 40 states and the District of Columbia. Its research found:

1 in 1,850 black Americans have died.

1 in 4,000 Latino Americans have died.

1 in 4,200 Asian Americans have died.

1 in 4,400 white Americans have died.

The protests around the country were kicked off by the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man. Former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, used the weight of his body to press down on Floyd’s neck, killing him. The death followed the killings of Breona Taylor in her apartment, due to an allegedly botched drug bust, on March 13, and Ahmaud Arbery, who was hunted down and killed on Feb. 23 in Georgia by two white men while another recorded it on his cellphone.