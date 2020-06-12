Is It Safe to Go to the Pool?

June 12, 2020 -- Ready to dive into summer swim season? Or does the thought of a pool full of potential COVID-19 make you sweat?

As states begin to reopen pools, many are wondering if it’s safe to head back into the water. The CDC says a properly maintained pool using chlorine or bromine is safe.

“There’s really no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through water in pools or hot tubs or water play areas,” says Grant Baldwin, PhD, co-leader of the CDC’s Community Interventions and At-Risk Task Force, COVID-19 Response. “Proper operation and disinfection of the pool environment should kill the virus.”

A broad review of data on coronaviruses in water environments released online ahead of print in the July 2020 issue of Water Research upholds the notion that COVID-19 doesn’t spread thorough water.

But before you grab your suit and do a cannonball, remember a virus-free pool doesn’t mean a risk-free swim season. You could still catch COVID-19 from touching a contaminated surface or with person-to-person contact.

“If you’re in the pool in close proximity to somebody and they cough, sneeze, or scream in front of you, and there’s a swapping of respiratory droplets, that would put you at risk,” says Baldwin. “But that’s not because you’re in a chlorinated pool, it’s because you’ve broken the social distancing issue.”