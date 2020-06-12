Schools, Parents, Teachers Grapple With Reopening

June 12, 2020 -- Even though many schools only recently released students from their virtual schools for summer break, many parents and teachers are waiting to hear whether their local school districts will reopen in the fall and what that will look like.

School officials are discussing several scenarios, including opening schools to all students, alternating the days that groups of students are physically at school to promote distancing while having e-learning days at home, or combining onsite and online instruction. Another option is to keep schools closed and continue solely with online instruction, which recent polls show a significant number of educators would prefer.

Most states are allowing local school districts to decide whether they can follow the state’s guidelines for reopening based on recommendations from the CDC. Many states are also surveying parents for input into the planning process.

The CDC guidelines encourage schools to take students’ and staff’s temperatures daily, keep students and desks 6 feet apart, require masks/face coverings, close off common areas such as cafeterias and playgrounds, and regular cleanings. The CDC suggests that mask wearing be limited to older students, as younger children may not be able to keep them on.

Meanwhile, a growing number of states that continue to lift general restrictions, including North Dakota, Virginia, Illinois, and Texas, have announced that in-person summer programs can start. In Virginia, small groups of younger students, pre-kindergarten to third graders, English learner students, and those will special needs will be able to return to in-person instruction sooner than others.

James Lane, Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction, says these groups should have priority because they had the greatest challenges with remote learning. Phase 3 would allow clubs, extracurricular activities, and certain sports with low levels of contact to resume if students can still socially distance, according to the state’s phase 2 announcement.

Last week, Pennsylvania announced that elementary and secondary schools can resume in-person instruction beginning July 1, and California’s governor has suggested that the next academic year could start as early as July.