Dental Appointments Won't Be the Same in COVID Era

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Dental offices responded to COVID-19 lockdowns in much the same way as other medical professions, halting routine visits and only providing emergency care to patients in dire need.

But now that stay-at-home orders are lifting, many dentists are reopening, but with new protocols to limit infection.

Your dental appointment will not be the same, with changes from the waiting room to the dental chair, dentists say.

First off, don't expect to spend a lot of time lounging in the waiting room, flicking through old magazines.

Many dentists are asking patients to instead wait in their car until their treatment chair inside is ready. Patients text or call to let the office know they're outside, and use a phone or tablet to fill out paperwork, said Dr. Kami Hoss, an orthodontist in San Diego.

"Our waiting room now starts in the car. We've virtualized the waiting room," he said.

Once inside, patients will be greeted at a screening table where assistants will ask about COVID-19 symptoms and take their temperature, said Dr. Kirk Norbo, co-chairman of an American Dental Association task force that developed a guide to reopening dental offices.

"We're pretty thorough on the whole screening process at this point," said Norbo, a dentist in Purcellville, Va.

These screening procedures should make a dental office one of the safest places in medicine to seek treatment, according to Hoss.

"Our goal is to keep this virus outside of our office," he said. "If a patient has any symptoms that could be a red flag, we reschedule and postpone their appointment."

You'll be asked to wear a mask all the way through the office, removing it only when you've settled in the dental chair.

You might also notice fewer people in the office. Practices are trying to space out appointments to minimize the number of folks in the building at any given time, Norbo said.

Patients are also being asked to limit the number of people they bring to an appointment. That could mean that parents leave their kids at home with a babysitter, or that parents of older kids might be asked to wait outside while their child is treated, Hoss said.