Antibodies Tested as Possible COVID Treatment

June 17, 2020 -- While the world waits for a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19, scientists are opening up a new line of attack. They are testing antiviral antibodies that aim to block the virus from infecting our cells.

Some experts think an antibody therapy will be available before a vaccine.

“If I could look into a crystal ball, I would think there could be a 6- to 12-month period where you’d have antibodies available before vaccines came online,” says James Crowe, MD, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center in Nashville. “That would be great, because then we could bridge to a vaccine.”

Vaccines create something called active immunity. They spur the immune system to make its own weapons against an invader. Antibody therapies represent a different approach to treatment, called passive immunity. In passive immunity, scientists find an antibody that fights a problem protein, and then make copies of it to give back to patients to treat a disease or condition. While it can take weeks to develop active immunity against a threat, passive immunity works much faster.

Giving patients antibodies to create passive immunity is an approach that’s been used for decades to treat everything from macular degeneration, to cancer, to autoimmune diseases, to infections like respiratory syncytial virus and HIV.

In a package of five studies published Monday in the journal Science, researchers working around the world report on their efforts to find and develop antibodies to stop the virus.

A team led by the company Regeneron has screened thousands of human antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It has pinpointed two that clamp onto the virus’s spikes in different places, preventing those spikes from docking onto the ACE2 protein that sits on the surface of our cells.

The team looked for two antibodies that would work independently, because one risk with using a single antibody is that the virus can mutate over time and change just enough of its genetic code so that a single antibody would no longer work.

“As an example, in the ’80s, HIV was a huge problem. People started using single therapeutics against HIV, and very, very quickly they developed resistance, and that single therapeutic was not working anymore,” says Christos Kyratsous, PhD. He is the vice president of research in infectious diseases and viral vector technologies at Regeneron.