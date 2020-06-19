Dad Meets Newborn Son Weeks After Surviving COVID-19

June 19, 2020 -- A dad who beat the coronavirus is thanking the hospital team who saved his life and helped him meet his newborn son, just in time for Father’s Day.

Tony Thomas missed his son’s birth after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The 39-year-old registered nurse spent weeks in the hospital fighting for his life, according to a news release from St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, NY.

Thankfully, Thomas recovered in time to celebrate Father’s Day with his newborn baby and two young daughters. This week, the father of three reunited with the medical team who saved him to thank them properly.

“This is truly an amazing story and a credit to the entire St. Francis team that saved this devoted father of three,” says Charles L. Lucore, MD, president of St. Francis Hospital. “We are thrilled he can spend Father’s Day with his family.”