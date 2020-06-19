Is It Safe to Play Sports?

June 19, 2020 -- After a spring of being cooped up and benched due to COVID, many kids are ready to say, “Put me in, coach!”

But parents -- anxious as they may be to have their kids return to play -- may wonder if it’s safe to head back to the court or ballfield. Or, does sweat, spit, slides, slam-dunks, and other common sports scenarios make play too risky during the days of COVID?

It depends on the sport and how it’s played. In May, the CDC issued new guidelines for youth sports organizations to consider when reopening and ranked sports settings by their potential to spread the coronavirus.

“The lowest level of risk in youth sports would be at home, practicing individual skills level drills,” says Grant Baldwin, PhD, co-leader of the CDC’s Community Interventions and At-Risk Task Force, COVID-19 Response. “The riskiest thing would be full competition, with no changes and no mitigation strategies implemented, and playing teams from different areas, in a travel team environment.”

A new 16-page report by the National Federation of State High School Associations provides further guidance for the safe reopening of athletics and activities. It lists potential infection risk by sport, based on United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee -- Sports Medicine recommendations. Football and wrestling rank among the riskiest sports, while golf and running are some of the safest, in terms of catching COVID.

Higher risk: Sport involves close, sustained contact with others without protective barriers.

Boys lacrosse

Competitive cheer

Dance

Football

Wrestling

Moderate risk: Sport involves close, sustained contact with protective gear, or intermittent close contact, or group sport, or equipment that can’t be cleaned between participants.

Baseball

Basketball

Girls lacrosse

Gymnastics

Ice and field hockey

Soccer

Softball

Swimming

Swimming relays

Tennis (could be lower risk with appropriate cleaning of equipment and use of masks)

Volleyball

Water polo

Lower risk: Sport can be done with social distancing and no sharing of equipment.