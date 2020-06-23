Is It Safe to Go Out to Eat?

June 23, 2020 -- Hungry for interaction after a season of quarantine, many are heading into reopened restaurants and bars, eager to sit down for a meal they didn’t cook, at someplace other than home. Yet as coronavirus cases climb now in nearly half of all states, and crowds at some eateries reflect pre-pandemic levels, some wonder: Is COVID on the menu tonight?

According to the FDA, the coronavirus doesn’t appear to spread through food, the way some viruses and bacteria can. Instead, COVID germs travel through respiratory droplets, which means you could get sick if an infected person coughs or sneezes near you. Even just being around someone speaking makes you more likely to get the virus.

So just how safe is that table inside a restaurant?

“Our mantra is the more frequently and more closely you interact with other people, and the number of people you interact with, increases your risk,” says Grant Baldwin, PhD, co-leader of the CDC’s Community Interventions and At-Risk Task Force, COVID-19 Response.

Restaurants are scrambling to recover after May sales plummeted to more than 40% below normal expectations for the month. Yet just a week or 2 after states allowed eateries to resume indoor dining, a number of restaurants and bars are shutting their doors or suspending services once again. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission this weekend temporarily suspended alcohol licenses for 17 bars that violated COVID-19 social distancing protocols. In Virginia, reopening has led to outbreaks among employees at five restaurants, prompting reclosure, Molly O’Dell, MD, communicable disease director for the Roanoke City and Allegheny Health Districts, told reporters in a virtual news conference.

On Monday, June 22, the World Health Organization recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases (more than 183,000) since the pandemic began.