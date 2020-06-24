COVID Surges Among Young Adults

June 24, 2020 – The number of young adults testing positive for COVID-19 has increased dramatically in recent weeks across many states.

The spike among those age 20-39 could be explained by a combination of increased testing, rejection of social distancing and the use of masks and continued misconception among young people that they’re not as likely to becoming infected or become seriously ill.

“I see people in my cohort who aren’t social distancing and wearing masks,” says Hayley, 23, a nursing grad student at Emory who asked that her last name not be used. She had COVID in March, and she’s not sure where she caught it. “To see people not taking it seriously is frustrating.”

Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged the situation Monday on a conference call with governors.

“We are seeing more people test positive under the age of 35, particularly in our discussions with the leadership in Florida and in Texas," according to ABC News. "The better part of half of the people that are testing positive in the new cases are people under the age of 35.”

While Florida and Texas both relaxed restrictions early, more cautious states like California haven’t escaped the trend. People under the age of 35 now make up more than 44% of new cases there, up from 29% in May, according to an analysis in the San Jose Mercury News.

“We’ve built up this illness with the myth of it being siloed by age, and it’s not,” says Lawrence Kleinman, MD, professor and vice chair of Pediatrics at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, N.J. “Now that we have young adults flouting social distancing, we're seeing the disease at a population level. If enough people are exposed enough, they’re going to get the virus -- and they're going to be spreaders and super-spreaders.”