NBA to Use High-Tech Rings to Help Detect COVID-19

June 26, 2020 -- When NBA athletes head back to the court next month, some may be donning new rings -- but not the championship kind. Players will have the option of wearing titanium rings that can detect possible signs of COVID-19 by measuring pulse, breathing rate, and temperature.

The NBA released its safety protocol this month with details for the upcoming return of the season, which gives a glimpse into what life will be like in the “bubble” -- an enclosed environment in Orlando, FL, where players will stay largely protected from potential infection. They will receive regular COVID-19 tests, along with bracelets that beep when the 6-foot social distancing rule is violated for too long.

Twenty-two teams will finish the season that was postponed in March. All games will be played in Orlando, and players, coaches, and staff will also remain there for the duration of the season. Each player will also have access to the Finnish-made Oura ring, a $300 high-tech tool equipped with three tiny sensors that can pick up signs of illness even before malaise sets in.

“The NBA is the first major sports league in the U.S. to resume playing, and they’re being extra cautious, doing as much as they can to make the environment safe,” says Harpreet Rai, CEO of Oura. “Those who opt in will have the option of getting an ‘Illness probability overview,’ determined using factors which may indicate if an individual is experiencing symptoms correlated with certain illnesses or conditions.”

The company says the ring’s heart rate measurements have a proven reliability of 99.9%, compared to electrocardiograms, and measures how the heart rate varies with 98.4% reliability. It can detect temperature changes as small as .05 degrees.

"The NBA, other sports leagues, and businesses are trying to figure out how to reopen and one of the interesting things we can see on @Ouraring is temperature," says CEO Harpreet Rai on its deal with the NBA to provide the wearable technology for players & staff. pic.twitter.com/UaNPW0Yl2t — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) June 23, 2020

Oura has donated thousands of rings to first responders and front-line workers to test how well they work. Researchers at West Virginia University’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute reported that Oura ring data can help predict looming illness up to 3 days before a person has a fever, a cough, or shortness of breath. A study is underway at the University of California, San Francisco to help identify COVID-19 patterns so the ring can eventually pick up signs even better.