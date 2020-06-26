Rethinking Youth Suicide Prevention During COVID

June 26, 2020 -- As a leading cause of adolescent death, suicide is a constant focus among mental health researchers and clinicians. But the coronavirus, in some ways, may have made it tougher for youths to get the help they need.

A recent commentary in the Journal of Adolescent Health discusses what the pandemic may mean for individual adolescents. Time away from usual social settings can help or hurt their mental health, depending on the safety and support of the home, the authors say. Remote schooling, the economic downturn, and potential sickness also play a role in stress and risk levels.

Author Hannah Szlyk, a postdoctoral research scholar at the Brown School of Social Work at Washington University in St. Louis, says mental health providers must be sensitive to these things. The bottom line, she says, is “if there were problems at home to begin with, they are definitely going to be heightened during this time.”

A 2019 study in the journal European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry found three main things that increase the risk of suicide among young people: Psychological factors, like depression, anxiety, and drug abuse; stressful life events, such as family problems and peer conflicts; and personality traits, including neuroticism and impulse problems. All of these stressors may be at play during the pandemic.

“In children and adolescents, life events preceding suicidal behavior are usually family conflicts, academic stressors (including bullying or exam stress), trauma and other stressful live events,” the authors wrote.

How, then, can clinicians continue to treat adolescents with suicidal tendencies as they deal with both public and personal health crises?