Studies Detail Syndrome in Kids Linked to COVID

June 29, 2020 -- Nearly 300 children in 26 states fell ill with a mysterious COVID-related inflammatory condition between March and May, a pair of new studies show. Six of the children died.

The studies are the most detailed accounts to date of the illness called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C. And they’re giving pediatricians and parents a better idea what the condition looks like when it strikes.

The reports paint a picture of kids and teens who become severely ill, with at least four organ systems involved in the illness. Eighty percent of kids and young adults in the study, who were all under the age of 21, were treated in the intensive care unit, and 20% needed ventilators to help them breathe.

MIS-C is different than the severe course of COVID-19 that can imperil medically fragile children. MIS-C is a condition that seems to hit previously healthy kids days to weeks after they’ve fought off the virus that causes COVID-19.

The most common symptoms of MIS-C were fevers lasting an average of 5 days. More than 90% also had some kind of gastrointestinal complaint -- nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and belly pain. Many kids also had heart problems in response to the syndrome, including coronary artery aneurysms, where a weak spot in the arteries that feed the heart balloons dangerously. The majority also had markers of body-wide inflammation, such as high levels of C-reactive protein in their blood.

More than two-thirds of the children in the study had some evidence that they’d come into contact with COVID-19, either because a blood test for the virus was positive or because they had been around a person who was known to be diagnosed with it.

The studies, which are published in The New England Journal of Medicine, are a snapshot of cases rather than an exact count.

“This is a minimum number. We didn’t collect cases from every ICU in America,” says Adrienne Randolph, MD, a critical care specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital. She says 53 intensive care units contributed data to the study.