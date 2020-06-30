Contact Tracer Teams Growing Amid New Challenges

June 30, 2020 -- Jensa Woo is a librarian in San Francisco who was sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic and reassigned to work as a contact tracer for the city’s Department of Public Health. Registered nurse Joanna Cirillo, a communicable disease expert at Virginia’s Department of Health, was reassigned to COVID-19 cases from her usual contact tracing work on other infectious diseases, including tuberculosis and hepatitis A.

Woo and Cirillo are among the thousands of contact tracers nationwide who alert people that they have been exposed to COVID-19. “Exposed” means they came into close contact -- within 6 feet for more than 10 minutes -- with an infected person. “This is usually members of their household or co-workers,” says Cirillo, who now trains case investigators and contact tracers.

Contact tracing, along with strategic testing, rapid isolation, and supportive quarantine, is an vital way of slowing the spread of the virus, which has been diagnosed in 2.6 million people nationwide and likely has infected millions more, say public health experts.

Fighting Covid was always going to be hard. There's much we can do. We must support contact tracing with innovative methods; double down on actions at high risk settings like food facilities, congregate settings; educate the public on reducing Covid risk. https://t.co/b20FuujcXI — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) June 30, 2020

“Contact tracing is intense, difficult work, but our safety and economy depend on it,” says Tom Frieden, MD, a former CDC director and president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, which released its COVID-19 contact tracing playbook June 16.

Contact tracers recommend that people self-quarantine for 14 days from the time of exposure to COVID-19, and they connect them with resources such as testing if they have symptoms, and alternate housing if they can’t stay at least 6 feet apart from others at home. The health departments will also write employers letters explaining why a close contact needs to stay home.