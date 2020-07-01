Air Travel a Puzzle in Age of Coronavirus

July 1, 2020 -- Sasha Buchanan boarded a Southwest Airlines flight in June at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., bound for Houston to visit her 60-year-old mother and her adopted sister. Buchanan, who has vertigo, is a self-proclaimed germophobe, so she wore a mask and brought her own wipes to clean her seat and area around her. Referring to the chance of spreading the coronavirus to her mother and sister, Buchanan says: “I was careful while I was in Virginia. I didn’t want to bring anything home.”

Buchanan says she felt safe the whole flight. There were few passengers on board, and Southwest employees and passengers followed guidelines. Flight attendants and passengers wore masks and socially distanced during the flight.

But planes are expected to get much more crowded, even as coronavirus cases have ramped back up. AAA estimates that Americans will take 700 million trips this summer, the vast majority by car. But airlines are seeing more and more passengers ready to return to the skies.

And some airlines, which had flown with limited capacity to stop the spread of the virus, are ramping back up. Though drawing some criticism for the number of passengers per flight, American and United airlines announced that they will begin booking 100% of flights starting July 1. American says it will waive change fees for customers who want to rebook on a less-than-full flight. Passengers on United have until July 31 to make changes without paying fees.

Whether the plane is full or not, passengers will be required to follow safety protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus.