COVID Claims Life of Broadway Actor Nick Cordero

July 6, 2020 -- Broadway musical theater actor Nick Cordero -- who'd been hospitalized for three months after contracting the new coronavirus -- died Sunday at age 41.

His death Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles was announced on Instagram by his wife, Amanda Kloots. She did not cite a cause, The New York Times reported.

"My darling husband passed away this morning," she wrote. "He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

Kloots used Instagram to keep people updated about her husband's struggles with the coronavirus, including weeks in a medically induced coma and the amputation of his right leg, The Times reported.

Actor Zach Braff, in whose guesthouse Ms. Kloots has been living with her family while Mr. Cordero was hospitalized, said on Twitter: "I have never met a kinder human being. Don't believe that COVID only claims the elderly and infirm." Braff was Cordero's co-star in the musical "Bullets Over Broadway."