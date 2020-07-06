U.S. Reports One-Day Record of 50,000 COVID Cases

July 6, 2020 -- At the beginning of the pandemic, the U.S. reported 50,000 COVID-19 cases in about 2 months. Now it’s happened in a single day.

More than 50,200 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, marking a new record for 1 day. The previous record was 45,255 new cases on June 26.

Five states reported record single-day highs on Wednesday as well — Arizona, California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, according to U.S. News.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that 19 counties would close bars, indoor dining and other places with group gatherings, such as museums, zoos, wineries, family entertainment centers and movie theaters. The restrictions will last for three weeks.

“The bottom line is the spread of this virus continues at a rate that is particularly concerning,” he said during a briefing.

Colorado, Delaware and Texas have ordered bar closures as well.

“Bars — really not good, really not good,” Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

“Congregation at a bar, inside, is bad news,” he said. “We really have got to stop that.”

As of Thursday morning, the U.S. has reported more than 2.68 million cases and more than 128,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

Public health officials are now concerned about the July 4 weekend, which could create “the perfect storm” for a spike in coronavirus cases, according to CNN. On Thursday morning, Newsom reminded Californians to take precautions this weekend.

“REMINDER: #COVID19 does not take the summer off,” he wrote on Twitter. “Does not take the weekend off. And will not take 4th of July off.”