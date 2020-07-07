Studies Track Super-Spreading of COVID-19

Prohibiting these high-risk events—large, densely packed gatherings in close contact—could dramatically reduce COVID-19 cases, according to two new reports, and could do so quickly. In one study, researchers also found that only a small percent of infected people—the so-called super-spreaders—cause the majority of infections.

July 7, 2020—In Georgia, some summer camps have closed down after at least 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at two YMCA camp locations. Researchers tracking college students who went to densely packed spring break destinations have linked those trips with an increase in cases two weeks after the students returned to campus.

Georgia Study: A Few Infect Many

Emory University researchers tracked more than 9,500 COVID-19 cases from March to early May in 5 Georgia counties. "What we found is that 2% of the cases may have resulted in 20% of the infections," says study co-author Kristin Nelson, PhD, MPH, assistant professor of epidemiology at Emory's Rollins School of Public Health.

Infected children and adults younger than age 60 appeared to be the main drivers of super-spreading in the Emory study, Nelson says. "They were 2.4 times more likely than older adults [to transmit it]," Nelson says. The study was published June 22 as a preprint, which has not yet been peer-reviewed.

The 9,500 cases evaluated by the Emory researchers were from four urban counties (Cobb, Dekalb, Fulton and Gwinnett) and one rural county, Dougherty. The researchers looked at detailed information on the cases, including age, when symptoms began and their movement patterns. For movement patterns, they used mobility data from Facebook from people who had locations services turned on.

With all that information, ''we mapped what we think these transmission events looked like," Nelson says. They created a model to estimate how many people each person infected. They looked at the change in movement before and after shelter-in-place orders. "Shelter-in-place orders significantly reduced transmission," she says. The expected number of new cases generated by one infected patient (what researchers call the effective reproduction number) dropped from 2.88 to under 1. "That took about 2-3 weeks," Nelson says.