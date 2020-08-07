Two Lysol Products Can Kill Coronavirus: EPA

July 8, 2020 -- The EPA said laboratory tests found that Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist destroy the virus two minutes after contact, CNN reported.

The agency says there are 420 disinfectant products that are effective against "harder-to-kill" viruses than the new coronavirus, but the two Lysol are products are the first to be tested directly against the virus and able to kill it.

A recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey found that Americans said they were cleaning more often because of the coronavirus pandemic, but only about half said they actually knew how to clean and disinfect their home safely, CNN reported.