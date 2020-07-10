As Cases Surge, No Clear Answers on School Reopening

July 10, 2020 -- With COVID-19 cases on the rise in more than 30 states, parents across the country are watching the calendar, wondering what the first day of school will look like in just a few weeks.

“As much as I want my son to be safe, I also understand that it’s going to take a toll on kids, just being home for 6 months,” says Ritu Malhotra, whose 6-year-old will be entering second grade at a charter school in Queens, NY. “He’s an only child, very social. He wants those interactions.”

Those mixed feelings are reflected in parent surveys from the education departments in major cities like New York and Philadelphia, where roughly half of parents say they’re willing to send their children back to in-person school with safety measures in place. A nationwide survey of parents done by the consulting firm Deloitte found that two-thirds are nervous about sending their children into schools.

In late June, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a policy statement with guidance, urging localities to reopen bricks-and-mortar schools:

“The AAP strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school. The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020.”

But in an interview with NPR, the president of the organization acknowledged that reopening may not be safe where community transmission remains widespread.

“We also recognize that COVID-19 remains a very real, active threat to community health. And we really believe that decisions on when and how to reopen need to consider a variety of factors, but a big one is the level of virus in the community,” said Sally Goza, MD.