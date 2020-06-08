Do COVID-19 Patients Really Have to Die Alone?

MONDAY, July 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Hospitals have put in place strict no-visitation rules meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but these precautions have led to another heart-wrenching dilemma.

People are dying alone, gasping their last breath without any family or friends there to provide comfort.

Now, some experts are arguing this shouldn't be the case, and that hospitals need to come up with plans that allow dying people the emotional solace of a loved one as they pass.

"We believe strongly it's an awful experience having one's loved one so critically ill, but to be alone and separated and not be able to be with them as they're dying," said Martha Curley, chair of pediatric nursing at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "We need to really think about how to change that, so when possible an individual who is leaving the world can have somebody who loves them and cares for them at their bedside."

It won't be easy, Curley admitted in an editorial published recently in the journal Intensive Care Medicine.

And there are some experts who think the chance that such visits will spread COVID-19 is simply too great.

Families coming into a hospital will be putting at risk the health of doctors, nurses and staff who are caring for their relative as well as dozens of other very sick people, said Dr. Lewis Kaplan, president of the Society of Critical Care Medicine.

"Every incremental risk to the person who is rendering care at the bedside that is avoidable should be avoided," Kaplan said. "All the essential health care workers who have been hailed as health care heroes -- you see the signs, 'Heroes work here.' They do. But you need to keep them healthy so they can keep working, so if you get sick there is someone to provide care."

Families must follow infection control rules

For visitation to work, families would have to choose one or two representatives who will be allowed into the hospital, and those relatives will have to show that they can be taught all of the facility's infection control rules and will comply with them, Curley said.