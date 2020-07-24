One Third of Outpatients With COVID-19 Are Unwell Weeks Later

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

July 24, 2020 -- COVID-19 can mean weeks' long illness, even in young adults and those without chronic conditions who have mild disease and are treated in outpatient settings, according to survey results in today's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Mark W. Tenforde, MD, PhD, for the CDC-COVID-19 Response Team, and colleagues conducted a multistate telephone survey of symptomatic adults who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The researchers found that 35% had not returned to their usual state of wellness when they were interviewed 2 to 3 weeks after testing.

Among the 270 of 274 people interviewed for whom there were data on return to health, 175 (65%) reported that they had returned to baseline health an average of 7 days from the date of testing.

Among the 274 symptomatic outpatients, the median number of symptoms was seven. Fatigue (71%), cough (61%), and headache (61%) were the most commonly reported symptoms.

Prolonged illness is well described in adults hospitalized with severe COVID-19, especially among the older adult population, but little is known about other groups.

The proportion who had not returned to health differed by age: 26% of interviewees aged 18 to 34 years, 32% of those aged 35 to 49 years, and 47% of those at least 50 years old reported not having returned to their usual health (P = .010) within 14 to 21 days after receiving positive test results.

Among respondents aged 18 to 34 years who had no chronic medical condition, 19% (nine of 48) reported not having returned to their usual state of health during that time.

Public health messaging targeting younger adults, a group who might not be expected to be sick for weeks with mild disease, is particularly important, the authors write.

Kyle Annen, DO, medical director of transfusion services and patient blood management at Children's Hospital Colorado and assistant professor of pathology at the University of Colorado in Denver, told Medscape Medical News that an important message is that delayed recovery (symptoms of fatigue, cough, and shortness of breath) was evident in nearly a quarter of 18- to 34-year-olds and in a third of 35- to 49-year-olds who were not sick enough to require hospitalization.