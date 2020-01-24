How to Counter the Anti-Mask Backlash? Empathy.

MONDAY, July 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- In the midst of a pandemic, many Americans still view face mask mandates as an assault on their personal freedoms, rather than a means of protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.

But a group of researchers out of Duke University say the mask backlash can be turned around -- as long as efforts to do so are grounded in empathy, not judgment.

As coronavirus cases in the United States soar, face mask mandates have been issued by a growing number of cities, states and national retailers. The mandates make sense, health experts say.

"I think face masking is a very important part [of curbing the spread of COVID-19] and ought to be done in this epidemic," Dr. Robert Brook, distinguished chair of RAND Corporation's health care services program, said in a HD Live! interview. "It's one of the few things we can do that will slow the pandemic."

But there's been no national public health campaign to tell Americans why face masks work, and how to use them properly, Brook added.

May Chu, a clinical professor of epidemiology at the University of Colorado's School of Public Health, concurred.

"We have to teach people how to wear it, how to take care of them and when to use them," she said in the same HD Live! interview.

In the meantime, some Americans balk at wearing a mask. When that happens, the best approaches to change minds are based in understanding and empathy, according to Gavan Fitzsimons. He's professor of marketing and psychology at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, in Durham, N.C.

"Many people perceive that some of the public health guidelines are direct threats to their freedoms," Fitzsimons noted. Roughly one-third of the population has "an extremely strong 'reactive response' when their freedom is threatened," he said.

And those who do feel threatened will go "to great lengths to try to restore their freedom," Fitzsimons added, and efforts to change their minds won't work if those efforts are also viewed as threatening.