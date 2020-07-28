Trump's National Security Adviser Tests Positive

July 28, 2020 -- President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Monday in a statement.

O'Brien “has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off-site. There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice president. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted," the statement said, according to NPR.

O’Brien is the highest-ranking member of the Trump administration known to have caught the virus that is sweeping the United States.

He works out of a West Wing office not far from the Oval Office. Trump and O’Brien, 54, last appeared publicly together July 10 during a visit to the U.S. Southern Command in Florida, The Washington Post reported.

Trump said last week during a news conference that he has coronavirus tests every few days and has not tested positive yet, but other people in the president’s orbit have.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a campaign fundraiser and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tested positive in early July.

In June, eight members of the Trump campaign advance team, including two Secret Service agents, tested positive in Tulsa, OK, just before Trump held a campaign rally, NPR said.

Katie Miller, spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive in May. A presidential valet also tested positive in May.