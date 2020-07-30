FDA Warns of Silver, Other Bogus COVID-19 Cures

"Assume the worst," he says. "Anybody who is making a [COVID-19] claim that appears too good to be true probably is too good to be true. If a product is good, do you think someone wouldn't have applied to the FDA for approval? There's too much money to be made; why hide it?"

In recent testimony before a Senate subcommittee, CSPI Policy Director Laura MacCleery urged the FDA and FTC to bring enforcement proceedings against Joseph Mercola, DO, an osteopathic doctor. The website Mercola.com lists 22 vitamins, supplements, and other products for sale that claim to prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19 infections.

MacCleery noted during her testimony that the National Institutes of Health says there is no evidence for silver supplements to prevent or treat any condition. Mercola's site offers a variety of colloidal silver products, promoted as a way to support the immune system and respiratory health. She noted that the FDA and FTC also sent warning letters to The Jim BakkerShow earlier this year after experts on that show claimed people should use silver daily and that it is safe for babies. That’s not true, she said. Colloidal silver in large enough amounts can be hazardous to the kidneys and other organs.

"On a recent episode of Mercola's podcast, he actually advises consumers to take the immunity-boosting supplements he sells and then attempt to contract the COVID-19 virus deliberately because his supplements will allegedly reduce their symptoms. Even with all my experience investigating supplement scams, this reckless self-promotion and endangerment of the public took my breath away," MacCleery told the lawmakers.

On the podcast, Mercola says, ''The best thing you can do is get these infections naturally and stay healthy.''

Before requesting the enforcement action, Lurie says, "we did go through each and every one of the two dozen products they have made claims for. We went through the [medical] databases looking for substantiation. We didn't find it. In most cases, there were no studies. Others were inappropriately designed."

Steve Rye, CEO of Mercola Health Resources, says that the CSPI’s accusations are false. The statements that support nutritional benefits or foods use direct references from studies published by reputable journals, he said.