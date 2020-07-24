Many COVID Patients Get Useless Antibiotics: Study

TUESDAY, Aug. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Early in the U.S. coronavirus pandemic, many people landing in the hospital may have been given unnecessary antibiotics, a new study suggests.

The findings come from one of the hard-hit hospitals in New York City, the initial epicenter of the U.S. pandemic. Researchers there found that of COVID-19 patients admitted between March and May, just over 70% were given antibiotics.

That's despite the fact that COVID-19 is caused by a virus, and very few of those patients actually had a coexisting bacterial infection.

Antibiotics kill bacteria, but are useless against viral infections such as the common cold, the flu and COVID-19.

However, someone with a bad case of COVID-19 has all the symptoms that mark bacterial pneumonia, explained lead researcher Dr. Priya Nori, who specializes in infectious diseases at Montefiore Medical Center. The hospital is based in the Bronx -- a New York City borough that saw a high rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the spring.

"Early on, we didn't have a great handle on the disease yet," Nori said. It wasn't even clear whether COVID-19, by itself, was "enough" to cause such severe symptoms, or whether those patients often had coexisting bacterial infections.

For ER doctors seeing patients who are so sick -- and with antibiotics "at their fingertips" -- giving the drugs could seem like the right call, Nori explained.

At Montefiore, her team found, that was often the case earlier in the pandemic: Of more than 5,800 COVID-19 patients hospitalized from March through May, 71% received at least one antibiotic dose.

Yet an analysis of patients admitted through April 18 found that fewer than 4% actually had a bacterial or fungal "co-infection."

The findings, published recently in the journal Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology, are based on just one hospital.

But the center is "not an outlier," said Dr. Cornelius Clancy, a spokesperson for the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

He said studies have found a very consistent pattern at some other hospitals -- with around 70% of COVID-19 patients getting antibiotics, despite low rates of bacterial infections.