Can You Protect Kids from COVID-19 at School?

Aug. 6, 2020 -- The first week back to school in the COVID-19 era brought alarming scenes from Georgia, one of the first states to reopen schools.

A photo of a high school hallway packed with teenagers -- most not wearing masks -- went viral.

More than 200 teachers and staff at another metro Atlanta school district tested positive or might have had exposure.

A second-grader tested positive after attending the first day of school.

“It’s scary, and I’m not a fear-mongering type of person,” said Candice Jones, MD, a pediatrician based in Orlando, FL, of the Georgia news -- particularly the hallway photo that left her “speechless.”

She said, “My mouth fell open. I questioned whether it was a real photo.”

It was. But, she said, it didn’t have to happen. Schools should require students to wear masks. And Jones and others have advocated that students remain in one classroom all day, rather than changing en masse several times a day, to lower the risk of exposure.

School officials said the crowded hallways were OK because the students were in the hallway for only a few minutes. CDC guidelines say you need to be exposed for 15 minutes or more to contract the virus. The district does not require masks.

“This isn’t the time to find loopholes in the guidelines,” said Taylor Heald-Sargent, MD, assistant professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine outside Chicago.

“The CDC guidelines are just that, they’re guidelines, and it’s really the nuances that make the difference.”

With more schools opening in the next weeks, administrators, teachers, parents, and students will be paying attention to what happens in Georgia, experts say.

“Those are things that people are going to have to look at across the country,” said Marybeth Sexton, MD, assistant professor, Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. “And the experiences here (in Georgia) where we go back fairly early may help inform that.”