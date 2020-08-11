Asymptomatic COVID: Silent, but Maybe Not Harmless

Aug. 11, 2020 -- A big chunk of people who catch COVID-19 -- maybe as many as 40%, by some estimates -- never develop noticeable symptoms.

They don’t run a fever. They don’t cough or feel short of breath, and they don’t get the strange panoply of other symptoms that can herald a COVID-19 infection like frostbite-like bumps on the skin, diarrhea, or the loss of smell or taste.

“It's a very big portion of people, and although they are silent without symptoms, internally, they are taking hits in there inside their body so they don't even know it,” says Eric Topol, MD, the founder and director of the Scripps Translational Research Institute in La Jolla, CA. Topol and his co-author Daniel Oran, recently reviewed the medical evidence on asymptomatic infections.

Researchers who have scanned the hearts and lungs of people who tested positive for COVID-19, but never felt ill, have seen telltale signs of distress.

In the lungs, scientists have reported cloudy white areas called “ground glass opacities” in asymptomatic patients. Ground glass opacities are also seen patients with more severe COVID-19.

Across four different studies of people with asymptomatic infections, about half have had ground glass opacities on CT scans.

One of those was a study of passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined for 2 weeks off the coast of Japan. Ultimately, 712 passengers -- out of 3,700 on board -- tested positive. Almost half of them, 331, had no symptoms. Of those, 76 had their lungs examined by CT scan for a study. More than half had ground glass opacities, though they didn’t show as much damage as people who had symptoms.

Aileen Marty, MD, professor of infectious diseases at Florida International University, says the hazy areas are areas of inflammation. It’s a sign that the lung is sick. She has seen it for herself. In her hospitals, 67% of people who don’t feel ill but test positive for COVID-19 have some changes in their lungs that can be seen on CT scans.