COVID-19 and Masks: Doctor, May I Be Excused?

Aug. 13, 2020 -- As mask mandates have increased, some people are looking for a way around the rules by asking doctors for medical excuses to opt out of wearing one.

In the last 2 months, at least 10 patients have asked Constantine George, MD, for a written medical exemption so they won't have to wear a mask in public. George, the chief medical officer of Vedius, an app for a travelers' concierge medical service in Las Vegas, turned them all down.

Elena Christofides, MD, an endocrinologist in Columbus, OH, has also refused patients’ requests for exemptions.

"It's very rare for someone to need an exemption," says Albert Rizzo, MD, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association and a lung specialist at ChristianaCare Health System in Newark, DE.

The opposition is sometimes strong. Recently, a video of Lenka Koloma of Laguna Niguel, CA, who founded the anti-mask Freedom to Breathe Agency, went viral. She was in a California supermarket, mask-less, telling an employee she was breaking the law by requiring patrons to wear masks.

"People need oxygen," she says. "That alone is a medical condition." Her web page has a "Face Mask Exempt Card" that cites the Americans with Disabilities Act and posts a Department of Justice ADA violation reporting number. The DOJ issued a statement calling the cards fraudulent.

Fraudulent exemption cards are being distributed to the public that assert the holder of the card is exempt from wearing a facemask. Anyone fraudulently creating and/or using these cards could result in being charged with a 4th degree felony.



Read more. https://t.co/eh1U8oJIty pic.twitter.com/TV3uplLSVY — NM Dept. of Health (@NMDOH) August 12, 2020

Figuring out if a patient's request to opt out of wearing a mask is legitimate is a ''new frontier" for doctors, says Mical Raz, MD, a professor in public policy and health at the University of Rochester, and a hospitalist at the university medical center.