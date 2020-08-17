Is It Safe Again to Take the Bus or Subway?

Aug. 17, 2020 -- More people are riding public transportation again after staying away for months during mandated shutdowns at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Weekday combined ridership on New York City subways and buses has surpassed 2 million for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Chicago and Washington, D.C., which have the most riders after New York, are also seeing an uptick after similar declines in the spring. Transit workers were also hit hard by the pandemic -- in New York alone, more than 4,000 transit workers have tested positive and 131 workers have died from the virus.

Still, transit agencies have developed many COVID-19 safety precautions since May. These include daily COVID-19 screening of transit workers, disinfecting and deep cleaning buses and trains -- New York City’s subway system is closed from 1 to 5 a.m. for that reason -- and mandating face coverings for workers and riders. Transit authorities in New York and Chicago also are handing out free masks and hand sanitizers to passengers, and transit officials in the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) are planning to do the same.

Alex Marshall, a columnist for Governing magazine and a book author in New York City, rode the subway from his home in Brooklyn to Manhattan on a recent Saturday morning for the first time in months. “I was a little nervous, but the subway was clean, everyone wore masks, and it was easy to social distance because it wasn’t crowded.” He says he would ride the subway again.

But many people are still nervous about riding the subway, he says. This is reflected in passenger numbers -- bus ridership in New York was down last week between 25% and 50%, and subway ridership by 75%, compared to this time last year. In Atlanta, MARTA, the regional transit authority, reported Sunday that bus ridership was down 11%, compared to the average Sunday in February, before the full weight of the pandemic was felt.

The drop in revenue and the costs of COVID-19 safety measures have strained transit authority budgets. An industry trade group called on Congress last month to approve $32 billion in emergency funding