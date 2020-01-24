Study Finds Rise in Domestic Violence During COVID

TUESDAY, Aug. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- X-ray evidence points to pandemic lockdowns triggering a surge in cases of domestic violence.

Data from a major Massachusetts hospital found a significant year-over-year jump in intimate partner violence cases among patients -- nearly all women -- who sought emergency care during the COVID-19 pandemic's first few weeks.

"This data confirms what we suspected," said study co-author Mardi Chadwick Balcom. "Being confined to home for a period of time would increase the possibility for violence between intimate partners."

And the new study probably exposes "only the tip of the iceberg," said co-author Dr. Bharti Khurana, as it focused only on patients who sought emergency care at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and reported being a victim of domestic abuse.

Balcom is senior director of community health intervention and prevention programs at the hospital. Khurana is head of its trauma imaging research and innovation center.

The study focused on results of radiology scans at the hospital between March 11 and May 3 -- the nine-week period after Massachusetts Gov. Charles Baker declared a state of emergency and closed schools in response to COVID-19.

The scans identified 26 patients with injuries consistent with either superficial wounds or serious abuse.

That number was nearly equal to the 27 identified at the hospital during the same weeks in 2018 and 2019 combined. It also exceeded the 15 cases of physical abuse treated in 2017.

During spring 2020, the hospital treated 28 serious domestic abuse injuries (with some patients sustaining more than one). Such "deep" injuries resulted from strangulation, stabbing, burns and/or the use of knives or guns, the study reported.

Five victims of severe abuse were identified in 2020, compared to one in each of the three previous years.

The study was published Aug. 13 in the journal Radiology.

While deeply troubling, Khurana acknowledged that the findings are from one institution and might not apply more broadly.

Still, Balcom noted they are concerning. "Isolation is a big risk factor in [intimate partner violence and] COVID-19 has increased isolation both physically and socially for so many people," she said.