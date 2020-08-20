Asian American Students Face Bullying Over COVID

Aug. 20, 2020 -- During a second grade Zoom class in Orange County, CA, a boy said, “I don’t like China or Chinese people because they started this quarantine.”

A Chinese American girl in the class heard those words, and later, she scrawled a handwritten note that her mother posted on Facebook. “This made me feel sad because he’s my friend and I’m Chinese. When you say that you don’t like Chinese people, you’re saying that you do not like me. I did not start this virus. Thank you for being my friend.”

Children haven’t been spared from the racism that Asian Americans have faced since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Anti-Defamation League publicized this incident and others on its website. Before schools shut down, Asian American students were taunted and bullied by classmates who blamed them for the disease. Now, as schools start reopening, students and advocacy groups are hoping to combat coronavirus-related bias and scapegoating on campus.

“We absolutely are worried about the bullying of students and how it may dramatically increase,” says Rita Pin Ahrens, executive director of OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates in Washington, D.C.

In school settings, not only have students spoken blatantly about disliking Chinese people, but there have been physical attacks, too. Before Los Angeles public schools shut campuses in mid-March, bullies in the San Fernando Valley accused a 16-year-old Asian boy of having the coronavirus simply because of his race. They beat him badly enough to send him to the emergency room. During a news conference that was broadcast on CBSN Los Angeles, Debra Duardo, the Los Angeles County superintendent of schools, warned against the climate of fear. “We will not tolerate any type of bullying,” she said.

Limin Li, 17, a student in Brooklyn, NY, had classmates ask, “You want to go to a wet market together and get corona?” “They think that they’re funny,” she says. But in her view, “these were microaggressions.”

Even after classes migrated online, hate incidents persisted. In April, unknown intruders disrupted a high school Chinese class held on Zoom in Newton, MA. They bombarded the teacher, Lan Lan Sheng Chen, and the students with several minutes of racist images and slurs.