What to Know About COVID Contact Tracing and Scams

"We go back 2 weeks from the onset date [of symptoms], because that is the incubation period of the virus," Urtecho-Garcia says.

If someone declines to help, she says, they get marked down as “lost to followup,” and written information about isolation and quarantine is sent to their home.

The contact tracer then takes the list of contacts and calls, texts, or emails those people to tell them about the exposure. For COVID-19, contact tracers are always racing against the clock. To slow the spread, they must reach people quickly. Under contact tracing practices issued by the CDC, a close contact to a confirmed or probable COVID-19 patient should be notified as soon as possible, hopefully within 24 hours. The person who tested positive for COVID-19 may also notify close contacts before the contact tracer does.

When contact tracers call the people who were exposed to notify them, they should identify themselves by name, where they work, and why they are calling you, says Georges Benjamin, MD, executive director of the American Public Health Association. "They ought to be able to tell you where and under what circumstances [you were exposed]," he says.

Will the tracer tell you the patient's name?

"We only tell exposed people [the name of the infected person] with the permission of the positive person that gave us their information," Urtecho-Garcia says. "If the positive person is not comfortable, then we just let the exposed person know they were exposed and should get tested."

Not once in the 6 months she’s been doing this has Urtecho-Garcia given the name of the infected person to someone else.

She says she leaves up to three voicemails for the infected person, always asking for a callback. If there is no reply, she sends a letter to explain the need to isolate themselves. She leaves at least two voicemails over a couple of days, or sometimes the same day for those who have been exposed, and then sends a letter about the need to isolate. "Depending on when they were exposed, we suggest they get tested."

Urtecho-Garcia says she does up to five interviews a day, as she has other duties with the Health Department. "Each interview plus reporting takes about an hour." And the job isn't always easy. "I've had people hang up on me," she says, "and then won't answer the next time I call." But most people cooperate, she says, "and they are very grateful to us for calling and checking on them."