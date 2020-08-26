The Forgotten Science Behind Face Masks

Aug. 26, 2020 -- In 1910, 10,000 hunters rushed into a region in northeast China that sits on the border with Russia. They were searching for an animal called a tarbagan marmot that made its home in underground burrows there and was valued for its pelts.

These hunters are the reason we are all wearing face masks today.

To find the rodents, the inexperienced newcomers dug the animals out of their underground burrows. This method, historians believe, brought them into contact with sick animals infected with Yersinia pestis, the bacteria that causes the plague -- one of the deadliest human pathogens.

Soon the hunters began dying in droves, vomiting blood and turning purple. The illness was quick and almost universally fatal. Its victims typically died within 2 days. It was also spreading quickly. No one knew how to stop it.

When bodies began piling up in the streets of town of Harbin, the Chinese emperor sent a 32-year-old doctor named Wu Lien Teh to intervene. Wu had recently graduated from The University of Cambridge England. He was the first Chinese man to attend its prestigious school of medicine. He brought western medicine and its methods to the frontier town, one of the last stops on the newly built trans-Siberian railway, which had greatly expanded trade between Asia and Europe.

Wu arrived on Christmas Eve, 1910. He quickly performed an autopsy on one of the recent victims. The autopsy revealed that the disease had eaten holes patient’s lungs. It was the first time anyone had seen pneumonic plague, or plague of the lungs.

Unlike previous plague epidemics, which had been transmitted to humans by the bites of infected fleas, this disease was spreading from person to person. Wu realized it was being carried through the air, in respiratory droplets from breath. He wrapped the faces of health workers and grave diggers in layers of cotton and gauze to filter out the bacteria, creating the ancestor of the modern n95 respirator mask. He urged people to cover their faces.

Not everyone believed his theories. A well-known French doctor and experienced plague fighter who had arrived in Harbin shortly after Wu ignored his young colleague’s warnings to cover his face when treating patients. His death, a few days later, grabbed international attention.