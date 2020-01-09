New Quick COVID Test May Boost Screening Efforts

MONDAY, Aug. 31, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The new rapid COVID-19 test approved last week is probably not the most reliable option for determining whether someone is infected.

But it's cheap and it's fast, and if used correctly, it could be the basis of a screening strategy to keep Americans safe as they return to school and work, infectious disease experts say.

The BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card produced by Abbott Laboratories is an antigen test, a type of scan that looks for specific structural proteins of the coronavirus that form during infection. The test will produce results within 15 minutes and cost $5, Abbott says.

Antigen tests are notorious for producing many false positives, indicating that people are infected when they really aren't, said Dr. Gary Procop, medical director and co-chair of the Enterprise Laboratory Stewardship Committee at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

And he said that's absolutely fine if the test is used appropriately, as a screening tool to make sure folks infected with SARS-CoV-2 don't make it into a crowded school or a basketball court or an assembly line.

"Whenever you do screening tests, you actually want a lot of false positives because you want to capture everybody with disease," Procop said.

The key is to make the antigen test the first in a two-step screening process, he said.

Everyone who tests positive should then receive a confirmatory PCR test -- a slower, more complex and more accurate type of molecular scan that looks for the genetic material of the new coronavirus, Procop said.

"A lot of people like the antigen test as an initial screen, because it's inexpensive and it's quick, and you will get people who are blazing positive who you wouldn't want to sit next to on a plane," Procop said. "But you've got to follow that up with a PCR test, to weed out false positives."

Abbott's test is promising enough that the White House struck a deal with the company to purchase 150 million test cards for $760 million, essentially buying out this year's product run, according to Barron's.