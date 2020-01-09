Study: Face Shields Not a Good Mask Substitute

TUESDAY, Sept. 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- For people hoping to swap their face masks for a plastic shield, a new study delivers some bad news: They are not a good alternative.

In experiments that visualized the likely travel patterns of "respiratory droplets," researchers found that plastic face shields are poorer barriers than standard masks. The shields, which sit away from the face and have gaps at the bottom and sides, would allow many more droplets to escape if the wearer coughed or sneezed.

The same was true when the researchers ran the experiment using masks with exhalation valves.

Experts said the findings are no surprise.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already advises people not to rely on face shields or masks with valves, said Dr. Ravina Kullar, a spokesperson for the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

"They're just not protective enough," said Kullar, who is also an adjunct faculty member at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine.

That may be disappointing to fatigued Americans who want to do what's right, yet are tired of mask-wearing, she acknowledged.

"But the numbers [of COVID-19 cases] are starting to decline again," Kullar said. "If we all stick together, keep wearing masks and practicing social distancing, we can do this."

If people want to wear a face shield over a mask, Kullar is all for it. "It gives you added protection for your eyes, and keeps you from touching your face," she said.

For the new study, researchers at Florida Atlantic University (FAU), in Boca Raton, set up a simulation of what would happen if a person sneezed or coughed while wearing different face coverings: a non-medical-grade mask; a face shield; or a mask with an exhalation valve.

The researchers outfitted a hollow manikin head with a manual pump that simulated a sneeze or cough -- expelling distilled water and glycerin through the mouth. Laser "sheets" allowed the team to visualize the travel paths of any tiny droplets that thwarted the face covering.

The investigators found that face shields, predictably, blocked the initial forward momentum of the "sneeze." But fine droplets easily skirted around the shield boundaries and spread into the air.