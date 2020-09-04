Campus Life in the COVID Era: 'We're Missing Out'

Sept. 4, 2020 -- On Aug. 10, University of Georgia senior Jessica Martin rang in her 21st birthday with a “miniature party” -- a mobile order from a local liquor store and a quiet gathering with her roommate and two close friends at her apartment near campus.

In pre-COVID days, it would have looked much different, she says. Martin’s friends would have likely made her 21st birthday signs -- maybe in the shape of Texas, her home state -- and a large group would have headed in a festive gaggle downtown to bar hop.

“We’re missing out on the traditional aspects of college,” Martin says. “It takes a toll on people. Everyone is just so desperate to get back to a normal environment.”

Martin has been playing it safe for the sake of her own health and that of the student population. But other students are not. The University of Georgia is one of several universities that has already seen an alarming number of coronavirus cases. The university reported 821 positive COVID-19 tests after the first week of school, which started Aug. 20. Of those, 798 were students, 19 were staff, and four were faculty.

Like many other university administrators, those at UGA are putting the onus on students to prevent the spread -- an approach both students and experts say creates mixed messages after inviting students back on campus in the first place.

“The rise in positive student tests last week is concerning,” said a statement from UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “It is critically important that all of our students continue to make every effort to prioritize their health and safety by taking the proper steps to avoid exposure to this virus.”

Bars downtown in Athens, GA, are still packed, with no masks in sight, Martin says. And Greek life is “still very much alive.” But she wonders: What did the university expect? Aside from some classes that have gone online, students are told to go to class as usual.

“I wish the administrators would take some accountability,” Martin says. “They’re putting us in a situation where we have to be interacting every day. You can’t expect a bunch of 18- to 22-year-olds to stay isolated.”