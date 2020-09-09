Child Hospitalization Rates Similar With COVID, Flu

By E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- While adults face raised odds for hospitalization with COVID-19, a new study shows that the risk for kids infected with SARS-CoV-2 is about equal to that seen with influenza.

The researchers found that kids with COVID-19 or the seasonal flu have similar rates of hospitalization, admission to intensive care units (ICUs) and ventilator use.

But the average age of children hospitalized differed: The average child hospitalized with COVID-19 was about 10 years of age, while kids hospitalized with flu average just over 4 years of age.

Symptoms shown at admission to the hospital also seemed to differ: More children with COVID-19 had fever, cough, diarrhea, vomiting, headache, body aches and/or chest pain at the time of diagnosis, compared to pediatric flu patients, the researchers said.

Much remains unknown about COVID-19, so the finding that children with the disease have more symptoms at the time of diagnosis than those with the flu is important, according to the study authors.

"It's a good cue from a prevention and planning perspective," study principal investigator Xiaoyan Song, director of infection control and epidemiology at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., said in a hospital news release. "We always emphasize early recognition and early isolation with COVID. Having a clinical picture in mind will assist clinicians as they diagnose patients with symptoms of the coronavirus."

Song also stressed that the "collision of the flu and COVID-19 this fall could mean an increase in pediatric hospitalizations. That's why it's important to get your flu shot, because it can help take at least one respiratory virus out of circulation."

The study has "good news and bad news for children and parents," said pediatrician Dr. Michael Grosso, who wasn't involved in the new study.

"The good news is that the rates of hospitalization, ICU admission and need for mechanical ventilation were not statistically worse than for young people with the flu," said Grosso, who directs pediatrics at Huntington Hospital in Huntington, N.Y. "Given the severity of COVID-19 in older adults, this is good news," he explained.