COVID Safety During the Upcoming Holidays

Sept. 15, 2020 -- “This year, we’re not having a family gathering because of COVID.”

Like millions of Americans, Judy Ross has had to share that message as so many of us figure out what to do about the upcoming holidays in this age of COVID-19.

Ross, a member of the Adas Israel Congregation in Washington, D.C., says her family usually gathered during the High Holy Days of Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, starting with synagogue.

After that, “we all would gather at my sister-in-law’s house. We have a traditional meal, light the candles before dinner begins, say a prayer, and then wish everybody a happy, healthy, and sweet New Year,” she says.

But the pandemic has changed decades of tradition. Ross will not be going to the synagogue. Clergy-led services will be live-streamed to her home instead. And this year, the cherished family dinner is being replaced.

“What we’ll probably do is a Zoom call with all of the family and relatives.”

It’s been tough for families, says Senior Rabbi Susan Grossman at Beth Shalom Congregation of Columbia, MD, where the High Holidays will all be virtual.

She is telling her congregants that Scripture teaches they should live by traditions, not die by them.

“There are possible ways to get together, but the most important thing is not to endanger health,” she says.