Is Key Safety Data at Risk in Race for COVID Vaccine?

Sept. 25, 2020 -- Time and again, regulators, drug companies, and politicians have assured that any COVID vaccine approved for use in the U.S. will be safe.

In a Sept. 23 hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, MD, promised Americans that the “FDA will not authorize or approve any COVID-19 vaccine before it has met the agency’s rigorous expectations for safety and effectiveness.” Major drug makers have collectively pledged that they will not apply for approval until the safety and effectiveness of their vaccines have been demonstrated in large clinical studies.

But there may be a catch.

Built into the design of the phase III trials are plans to see how effective the vaccines are as the studies go along. If a vaccine is clearly more effective than the placebo during one of these tests, the drug maker could choose to apply for a swift OK from the FDA under an emergency use authorization (EUA). If the agency gives the vaccine that green light, that creates a dilemma.

If an experimental therapy is shown to be of great benefit, it has long been considered unethical to deprive people who are enrolled in the placebo arm of a clinical trial of the choice to get that protection.

But that could compromise the collection of further safety data, says Grace Lee, MD, a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at Stanford University. She is leading the technical safety assessment of COVID-19 vaccines for the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. It will be ACIP’s job to review the safety information available for the vaccines and make recommendations -- based on what’s known -- about their use in the general public.

Lee and other public health experts are worried that an early EUA would end the placebo section of the trials, and they would lose a critical source of comparison, making it more difficult to understand whether a vaccine may cause serious side effects.

The FDA has not spelled out what should happen to the placebo arms of vaccine clinical trials if the vaccine is given an EUA.