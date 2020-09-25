Severe COVID Clues: Autoantibodies, Gene Mutations

Sept. 25, 2020 -- Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists have struggled to find out why some people who get COVID-19 develop severe disease, and others are infected but don't notice symptoms.

Now, new research from the National Institutes of Health and other institutions suggests that some people have antibodies that are misguided, called autoantibodies, that attack the immune system instead of attacking the virus that causes COVID-19. Others may have a genetic mutation that makes their immune system less able to fight the virus.

Both groups fall short in mounting effective immune responses that rely on what’s called type I interferon, a group of proteins needed to protect cells and the body from viruses.

In one study, researchers found that among nearly 660 people with severe COVID-19, many had variations in 13 genes linked with the body's defense against the virus that causes influenza. More than 3.5% completely lacked a functioning gene. When the researchers looked further, they found that immune cells taken from those 3.5% could not produce any detectable type I interferons when exposed to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The innate immune system, sometimes called the general immune system, is the body's first line of defense against germs and other foreign invaders. The adaptive immune system, sometimes referred to as the specialized immune system, takes over if the innate immune system can't do the job and attacks the specific germ causing the trouble.

In research that looked at about 1,000 patients who had severe COVID-19 pneumonia, more than 10% had autoantibodies against interferon when they first became infected. And 95% of these were men, who have been found in other research to be more likely to get a severe infection.