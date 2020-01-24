Privacy Concerns Hindering Digital Contact Tracing

Sept. 25, 2020 -- To know where we’re going during the coronavirus pandemic, we have to know where we’ve been.

And that requires people who have had COVID to help with contact tracing. To try to make that easier, countries and states are turning digital. Smartphone apps allow anyone, whether they have COVID or just worry they’ve been exposed, to detail their movements leading up to infection or exposure. These apps are becoming more and more common, but there are hidden risks and concerns about how data gathered is used and protected.

The hope is that digital contact tracing will avoid the challenges plaguing traditional contact tracing efforts, attorneys at a Network for Public Health Law virtual COVID-19 conference said last week. They emphasized that for contact tracing in any format to succeed, there must be widespread COVID-19 testing and public trust.

The problem with “traditional contact tracing is it’s a labor- and time-intensive process demanding both technical training and interpersonal skill,” says Ross D. Silverman, JD, of Indiana University.

“The process is riddled with holes. It’s slow and passive -- you wait until someone’s tested positive to get the information -- and it relies on human memory to conjure up details over 14 days such as how many people did I stand by in the grocery store and how long was I in that line, whom did I meet with and who did I discuss things with,” says Jennifer D. Oliva, JD, an associate professor of law at Seton Hall University School of Law in Jersey City, NJ.

Also, when people fear they’ll be judged negatively or scrutinized, they tend not to cooperate with live contact tracers, says Oliva. For example, young adults who attended a large party in Middletown, NJ, in July refused to respond to contact tracers’ phone calls after a COVID-19 outbreak.