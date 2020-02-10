Trump & COVID: Who Is Positive, Who Is Negative

Updated Oct. 2, 4:58 p.m.
Oct. 2, 2020 -- Since news broke that President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, many other key figures in U.S. government have been tested as well. Here is a breakdown of who we know has tested positive and who has tested negative.
TESTED POSITIVE
- President Donald Trump
- First Lady Melania Trump
- White House senior advisor Hope Hicks
- RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel (last with Trump on Sept. 25)
- U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah (met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett this week and was at the White House on Saturday)
- Unnamed White House staffer
- Unnamed reporter who covers the White House
- Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins (attended recent White House ceremony)
TESTED NEGATIVE
- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden
- Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris
- Attorney General Bill Barr
- Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett
- Ivanka Trump
- Jared Kushner
- Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
- U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN (Traveled with Trump on Tuesday and was at the White House on Saturday)
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf