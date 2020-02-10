WebMD Health News

Trump & COVID: Who Is Positive, Who Is Negative

By WebMD News Staff
white house

Updated Oct. 2, 4:58 p.m. 

Oct. 2, 2020 -- Since news broke that President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, many other key figures in U.S. government have been tested as well. Here is a breakdown of who we know has tested positive and who has tested negative. 

 

TESTED POSITIVE

  • President Donald Trump
  • First Lady Melania Trump
  • White House senior advisor Hope Hicks
  • RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel (last with Trump on Sept. 25)
  • U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah (met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett this week and was at the White House on Saturday)
  • Unnamed White House staffer
  • Unnamed reporter who covers the White House
  • Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins (attended recent White House ceremony)

TESTED NEGATIVE

  • Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden
  • Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris
  • Attorney General Bill Barr
  • Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett
  • Ivanka Trump
  • Jared Kushner
  • Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
  • White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
  • U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN (Traveled with Trump on Tuesday and was at the White House on Saturday)

  • Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf

