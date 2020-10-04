Trump Could Be Released from Hospital Monday

Oct. 4, 2020 – President Donald Trump could be discharged from the Walter Reed Military Medical Center as soon as Monday, his doctor said.
“Our plan for today is to have him eat and to drink to be up and out of bed as much as possible,” Brian Garbaldi, MD, told reporters. “[I]f he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is to plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House to continue his treatment course.”
Cmdr. Sean Conley, DO, added that Trump, who has been in the hospital since Friday evening, “is really doing well.”
But Conley also said Trump, who was first diagnosed with coronavirus late Thursday, twice had low blood oxygen levels, once Friday and again Saturday. Only the Friday instance, however, required supplemental oxygen.
Still, in addition to continued injections of anti-malarial drug remdesivir, Conley said doctors have also started giving the president the steroid dexamethasone, which studies have shown may help reduce risk of death in hospitalized COVID patients.
Conley said Trump does not have a fever and is up and walking around the presidential suite at Walter Reed.
But Friday, he said, Trump had a “high” fever and oxygen levels below 94%. Although Trump insisted he didn’t need it, Conley said they gave him supplemental oxygen “for an hour, maybe, and then it was off and gone.”
Eric Topol, MD, editor in chief of Medscape, WebMD’s sister site for medical professionals, says giving Trump dexamethasone at this point only makes sense if he was still on supplemental oxygen.
“Now dexamethasone has been added to the kitchen sink of drug interventions,” Topol said on Twitter. “For his ‘brief’ need for oxygen? (compared with no oxygen). Patients in the pivotal trial showed no benefit, and potential harm, if oxygen was not received.”
Topol also questioned Conley’s respond to a question about the status of Trump’s lung function. Asked about the president’s lung X-rays and scans, Conley said, “we’re tracking all of that. There are some findings but nothing of a major concern.”
He refused to respond to questions about what those findings were.
“Of course the truth on all these medical matters inevitably come out,” Topol tweeted.
The president, who is at higher risk for severe illness because of his age and obesity, also received a dose of an experimental antibody therapy on Friday “as a precautionary measure,” Conley said Friday.
Regeneron, the company that makes the “antibody cocktail,” released early results of the therapy this week, saying the drugs tamped down symptoms and reduced viral load in COVID patients who were not in a hospital and who had not mounted their own immune response to the virus. The first study included just 275 patients. Another study is underway to confirm the findings.
Trump got the highest dose of the therapy given to patients in the initial study, 8 grams. Conley says he had no side effects from his IV infusion.
Pieter Cohen, MD, has spent the past few months closely following patients through their first symptoms of COVID. He works in the COVID-19 respiratory clinic that was set up by the Cambridge Health Alliance in Cambridge, MA.
While the president’s doctors said he could return to the White House on Monday, Cohen said that is around the time when patients often experience worsening symptoms.
“Starting this weekend, (Saturday) especially on Sunday, and going into early next week are going to be the real key days to watch to make sure that things aren't worsening” for the president, Cohen said Saturday.
Cohen says that around the fourth day after the first symptoms appear, and continuing through day 10, things can take a turn for the worse. He says this period is when mild infections may become severe for about 15% to 20% of people who are infected.
Speaking on CNN, Sanjay Gupta, MD, said he was surprised doctors suggested Trump return to the White House considering he is still taking so many different kinds of drugs.
Staff writer Brenda Goodman contributed.