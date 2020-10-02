Expert: White House a ‘Super Spreader’ Site

This story was updated Oct. 6 at 7:10 p.m.

Oct. 6, 2020 -- President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday after a 3-day hospital stay for COVID-19, promptly removed his mask, and entered a room full of similarly unmasked staff.

With the coronavirus spreading through the top levels of his campaign and administration, and reports that the White House is not doing recommended levels of contact tracing, fear for what comes next in U.S. government grows.

The White House situation, with more than two dozen infections and at least two hospitalizations, is already a superspreader issue, says Amesh Adalja, MD, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

“There are clearly multiple infections,” he says. “You can expect to see more.”

It’s also led to a temporary shutdown of U.S. Senate floor activity after several members tested positive. And in a separate outbreak, members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are in quarantine after Adm. Charles Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, tested positive.

If you've been exposed to Covid, quarantine for 14 days—even if you don't feel ill. Otherwise, you could spread the virus to someone who dies from it. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) October 6, 2020

Health experts have pointed to the Sept. 26 White House event to introduce Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, as the catalyst for the cases.

Images of the outside ceremony for Barrett in the White House Rose Garden showed guests seated close together, often without masks, with many hugging afterward. While that has been given a lot of attention, “the scarier scenario is the inside shot [showing a meeting of the nominee and family inside the White House] in terms of aerosol transmission,” says William D. Ristenpart, PhD, a professor of chemical engineering at the University of California, Davis, who studies COVID transmission.

Besides the event itself, Ristenpart says he is concerned that steps are not being taken to prevent future cases. "I was not reassured that the president took his mask off [upon returning to the White House on Monday] and then went inside. He absolutely should not be walking into an indoor space with his mask off."

Adalja says anyone who attended the Barrett event “should consider themselves infected and quarantine for 14 days. A lot of people [who were at that event] are D.C. residents, and it's important that the D.C. public health [department] have the data to see who is infected."